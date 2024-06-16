In brief Simplifying... In brief In a thrilling Euro 2024 match, Netherlands clinched a 2-1 victory over Poland.

The Dutch team's star player, Gakpo, made headlines by scoring in his fourth consecutive group stage game, joining the ranks of Ronaldo and Morata.

Netherlands earned a massive 2-1 win over Poland (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Euro 2024, Netherlands edge past Poland 2-1: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:38 pm Jun 16, 202408:38 pm

What's the story Netherlands earned a massive 2-1 win over Poland in their opening Group D contest at the 2024 European Championship on Sunday. The match in Volksparkstadion Hamburg saw Poland open the scoring in the 16th minute from Adam Buksa's header. Netherlands equalized via Cody Gakpo, whose goal-bound shot took a deflection. Both sides searched for the second before substitute Wout Weghorst scored for the Netherlands.

Here's how the first half panned out

Netherlands started strongly with Gakpo and Tijjani Reijnders going close. Xavi Simons dragged his low effort wide off the post. It was Poland who went ahead moments later when Buska headed home from Piotr Zieliński's corner kick. Virgil van Dijk equalized almost immediately as Memphis missed a glorious chance. It was Gakpo who earned the Dutch a deserving equalizer. He could have scored another.

Summary of the second half

Netherlands saw Simons fire his shot wide after a good work from Gakpo. Denzel Dumfries had two presentable chances with substitute Donyell Malen being involved in both. In between, Poland saw Nicola Zalewski force a good save from Bart Verbruggen. Both sides were in the contest and it was the lack of finesse in the final 3rd. Weghorst brought the win late on.

Gakpo joins a list involving Ronaldo and Morata

Liverpool forward Gakpo has scored in each of his last four group stage games at the European Championship and FIFA World Cup. As per Opta, he is now the third European player to do so this century, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Álvaro Morata. Making his 25th senior appearance for the Dutch team, Gakpo owns 10 goals. It was his 4th goal at major tournaments.

Massive records for the Dutch

The Netherlands have won a EUROs game after conceding going down 1-0 behind for the third time ever, after previously doing so against Germany in 1988 and against France in 2000. Weghorst is the second Netherlands player to come in as a sub in three consecutive games and find the net, after Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink in 2007-2008 (3).

Here are the match stats

Poland had 1.24 expected goals compared to 1.26 of the Dutch. Poland clocked six shots on target from 11 attempts. Netherlands had four shots on target from 21 attempts. Notably, the Orange managed 45 touches in the opposition box and had 66% ball possession.

Unbeaten in each of their last 13 games against Poland

The Netherlands are now unbeaten in each of their last 13 games against Poland in all competitions (W8, D5). They have also won seven of their last eight opening matches at major international tournaments.