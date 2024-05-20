Next Article

Premier League 2023-24: Decoding the individual award winners in stats

What's the story The Premier League 2023-24 season ended on May 19, Sunday. Manchester City were crowned champions for the fourth successive season as they etched their name in the competition's history books. Arsenal finished second, two points behind the champions. Across the season, several players stepped up and dominated the show. They have duly been awarded for their heroics. We decode the key stats.

Haaland

Haaland wins Premier League Golden Boot award

Erling Haaland claimed his second successive Premier League Golden Boot award. Haaland scored 27 goals this season (A5). The youngster equalled Didier Drogba, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Michael Owen and Robin van Persie in terms of two Golden Boot awards. Seven of Haaland's goals this season were penalties. He clocked 59 shots on target and created six big chances. He missed 34 big chances.

Raya

David Raya wins the Golden Glove award

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya won the Golden Glove award for keeping 16 clean sheets. He conceded 24 goals in total from 32 appearances. Raya had three errors leading to a goal. He saved one penalty. As per Opta, Raya completed 641 passes out of 906 attempts and owned an accuracy of 70.75%. He managed 13 clearances.

Watkins

Ollie Watkins bags Playmaker award

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins had a defining season. Watkins played a key role in helping his side earn Champions League football for next season. Watkins was directly involved in 32 goals. He clocked 13 assists and scored 19 goals. He had 47 shots on target from 107 attempts. He created 11 big chances but missed 21.

Foden

Phil Foden wins Player of the Season award

Phil Foden finished the season with 19 goals and eight assists, directly contributing to 27 goals in 35 Premier League appearances. The performance helped Foden win his maiden Premier League Player of the Season award. Foden, who won his 6th Premier League title, had picked up two Young Player of the Season awards in the past.

Stats

Foden scored six winning goals for Man City this season

Foden clocked 48 shots on target from 64 shots (excluding blocks). 13 of his goals came from inside the box. His six goals from outside the box was the most this season. As per Opta, Foden created 70 chances and had a pass accuracy of 89.09%. He scored six winning goals for the champions this season.

Palmer

Cole Palmer wins Young Player of the Season award

Cole Palmer was voted the 2023-24 Young Player of the Season. Palmer had a sensational campaign since joining Chelsea from Manchester City last summer. Palmer, who turned 22 recently, was involved in 33 goals this season. He scored 22 goals and made 11 assists. Palmer overcame Eden Hazard's record for Chelsea for goals involvement in a season. Hazard scored 16 goals (A15) in 2018-19.

Numbers

Palmer scored nine penalty goals

Palmer clocked 46 shots on target from 76 shots (excluding blocks). 19 of his goals came from inside the box out of which nine were penalties. The Chelsea star created 67 chances and had a pass accuracy of 83.33%. He scored seven winning goals for Chelsea, who booked an European berth for next season.

