Himachal, Uttarakhand on high alert as rain triggers floods, landslides
What's the story
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are reeling under heavy rainfall, leading to floods and landslides. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for several districts in both states. In the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, the Beas River is flowing above danger levels. Cloudbursts and flash floods left one person dead and around 12 missing, officials said on Tuesday. There is also severe flooding and multiple landslides along the Chandigarh-Manali highway.
Disruptions
Over 250 roads blocked in Himachal Pradesh
Due to safety concerns, all educational institutions in the Mandi district were shut on Tuesday. Schools in Kangra, Sirmaur, and Solan districts were also closed. The State Emergency Operation Centre reported that over 250 roads have been blocked due to cloudbursts and landslides. In addition, 614 power transformers and 130 water supply schemes have been affected across the state.
Flood precautions
Orange alert issued for several districts in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand is also on high alert, with Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit warning that "continuous heavy to very heavy rain is expected to continue." The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts. Schools in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi are also closed as a precautionary measure against the severe weather conditions.
Flood alert
Ganga river flowing below warning mark in Rishikesh
In Rishikesh, the Ganga River is flowing just below the warning mark of 1.38cm. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police have issued safety alerts to residents in sensitive areas. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Dehradun, has issued a red alert for Dehradun, Uttarkashi, and Tehri Garhwal districts on Tuesday due to expected thunderstorms and squalls.
Safety measures
Highway blocked at 2 places in Uttarkashi
Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Sarita Dobhal inspected landslide-affected areas along the Yamunotri National Highway on Monday. The highway was blocked at two places due to road washouts. Heavy rainfall has also disrupted the electricity and water supply in several areas of the Tehri Garhwal district. Officials have advised residents in vulnerable areas to stay indoors and cooperate with rescue teams due to predicted rain in the coming days.