Himachal, Uttarakhand on high alert as rain triggers floods, landslides 

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are reeling under heavy rainfall, leading to floods and landslides. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for several districts in both states. In the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, the Beas River is flowing above danger levels. Cloudbursts and flash floods left one person dead and around 12 missing, officials said on Tuesday. There is also severe flooding and multiple landslides along the Chandigarh-Manali highway.

Disruptions Over 250 roads blocked in Himachal Pradesh Due to safety concerns, all educational institutions in the Mandi district were shut on Tuesday. Schools in Kangra, Sirmaur, and Solan districts were also closed. The State Emergency Operation Centre reported that over 250 roads have been blocked due to cloudbursts and landslides. In addition, 614 power transformers and 130 water supply schemes have been affected across the state.

Flood precautions Orange alert issued for several districts in Uttarakhand Uttarakhand is also on high alert, with Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit warning that "continuous heavy to very heavy rain is expected to continue." The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts. Schools in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi are also closed as a precautionary measure against the severe weather conditions.

Flood alert Ganga river flowing below warning mark in Rishikesh In Rishikesh, the Ganga River is flowing just below the warning mark of 1.38cm. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police have issued safety alerts to residents in sensitive areas. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Dehradun, has issued a red alert for Dehradun, Uttarkashi, and Tehri Garhwal districts on Tuesday due to expected thunderstorms and squalls.