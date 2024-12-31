Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi and Northwest India are experiencing a severe cold wave, accompanied by dense fog that's expected to persist until January 3.

The cold is not only affecting visibility but also causing a significant drop in daytime temperatures.

Adding to the woes, Delhi's air quality has worsened, with the AQI hitting 236, indicating poor air quality.

IMD has predicted cloudy skies on New Year's Eve

Delhi shivers in cold wave amid dense fog

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:51 am Dec 31, 202411:51 am

What's the story As 2024 approaches, Delhi is under the grip of a severe cold wave with dense fog covering the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies on New Year's Eve with temperatures hovering between 10.05°C and 20.84°C. The first day of the new year is also expected to remain chilly with temperatures between 13.57°C and 22.18°C, IMD forecasts said.

Weather impact

Dense fog and poor air quality persist in Delhi

The IMD has also warned that the dense fog conditions are likely to persist for a few more days, improving only from January 3. This cold spell is not just impacting visibility but also bringing down daytime temperatures significantly across Northwest India. To make matters worse, Delhi's air quality further deteriorated with the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeting to 236 on December 31, denoting "poor" air quality.

Regional chill

Temperature drop and dense fog affect northwest India

The cold wave isn't limited to Delhi but is also bringing a drastic drop in temperatures across Northwest India. Dr. Naresh Kumar from the IMD said "temperatures will fall gradually by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius" in many parts of northwest and central India. Punjab and Haryana are also preparing for several days of dense fog, adding to the winter chill in these states.

Weather records

Record-breaking rainfall and cold wave alerts in Delhi

Delhi recently recorded 41.2mm rainfall in a single day in December, breaking a century-old record. The IMD has issued dense fog alerts for Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during early morning and late night hours on Sunday and Monday. As residents gear up for New Year celebrations, they continue to battle the cold weather and deteriorating air quality.