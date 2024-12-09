SC said it cannot entertain repetitive petitions

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:24 pm Dec 09, 2024

What's the story The Supreme Court﻿ has dismissed a petition to remove blockades on highways in Punjab, where farmers have been protesting. The court said it cannot entertain repetitive petitions as the matter is already being heard. The plea was filed by a Punjab-based social activist and sought directions to both the central and Punjab governments to keep highways and railway tracks unobstructed by protests.

Petition highlights national security risks, infrastructure disruption

The petition alleged that farmers and their unions have blocked national and state highways, posing a national security risk. It argued that these blockages disrupt vital infrastructure, including the movement of the Army toward northern borders. The petition also highlighted difficulties faced by residents in reaching hospitals during medical emergencies due to blocked roads.

Farmers' protests continue at Shambhu and Khanauri border points

Farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13, 2024. Their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces, resulting in prolonged protests at the two points. On Sunday, a group of 101 farmers called off their march due to injuries sustained during clashes with law enforcement. One farmer remains in serious condition, prompting leaders to reassess their strategy.

SC emphasizes peaceful protests, dismisses habeas corpus plea

During a separate hearing, the Supreme Court stressed that although peaceful protests are a democratic right, they shouldn't block highways. The court also dismissed a habeas corpus plea related to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was allegedly taken away from the protest site and hospitalized. Dallewal had been on a fast-unto-death demanding legal backing for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural produce.

Security measures heightened at Punjab-Haryana border

Security has been tightened at the Punjab-Haryana border with barricades and prohibitory orders in place. The Khanauri border has been put under tight security with several contingents deployed to prevent gatherings of over five people. This comes as farmers' protests continue to disrupt normal life and raise national security concerns in the region.