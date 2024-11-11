Summarize Simplifying... In short Nikki Haley, an Indian-origin politician and former US Ambassador to the United Nations, was not included in Trump's new cabinet, possibly due to her recent criticism of him.

Despite her initial reluctance, Haley had endorsed Trump in his 2016 campaign and supported his re-election in 2020.

Born in South Carolina to a family with roots in Punjab, India, Haley made history as the youngest and first minority female governor in the US.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social

Trump's Cabinet: Why Indian-origin Nikki Haley didn't make the cut

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:41 pm Nov 11, 202402:41 pm

What's the story United States President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he will not be including Nikki Haley or Mike Pompeo in his upcoming administration. The announcement was made on his social media platform, Truth Social. "I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our country," Trump said.

Cabinet exclusion

Haley's criticism of Trump may have influenced decision

Haley, a former South Carolina governor and US Ambassador to the United Nations in Trump's first administration, was seen as a potential cabinet pick in his second term. However, her recent attacks on Trump may have swayed his decision. During her 2024 presidential campaign, she slammed Trump's approach as alienating to women and minorities.

Diplomatic reply

Haley's response to exclusion from Trump's administration

Reacting to her omission from the new administration, Haley wished Trump success on X. "I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations. I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years," she wrote.

Political evolution

Haley's political journey and initial criticism of Trump

Haley's political journey has taken her from critic to Trump supporter. She was initially reluctant during his 2016 campaign, but endorsed him once he became the Republican nominee. As South Carolina governor, she called Trump "everything a governor doesn't want in a president." However, she supported his re-election bid in 2020 despite the initial stance.

Historic career

Haley's historic political career and Indian roots

Born in Bamberg, South Carolina, Nikki Haley is of Indian origin with roots in Punjab. Her family moved from Canada to the US in the 1960s. Haley became the youngest governor in the US and the first minority female governor when she was elected in South Carolina. Mike Pompeo has not publicly responded to his exclusion from Trump's new administration. Trump's new cabinet is taking shape after his election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.