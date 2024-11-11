Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to Russia's declining birth rate, officials are considering unconventional methods to encourage population growth.

Additionally, a free fertility testing program has been launched in Moscow, and women are being urged to prioritize motherhood.

Russia's birth rate has hit a record low

Why Russia is mulling a 'Ministry of Sex'

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:40 pm Nov 11, 202412:40 pm

What's the story Faced with a steep drop in its birth rate, Russia is considering the creation of a "Ministry of Sex." The proposal is part of a broader initiative dubbed the "special demographic operation," launched by President Vladimir Putin's administration. The country's birth rate has hit a record low in 25 years, with only 599,600 children born in the first half of 2024.

Petition review

Parliament committee reviews petition for new ministry

Nina Ostanina, head of the Russian Parliament's Committee on Family Protection and a Putin supporter, is now reviewing a petition for the establishment of this new ministry. The petition was filed by the GlavPR agency with the intention of centralizing efforts to boost Russia's birth rate. "We must organize ourselves and conduct another special operation," Ostanina said, likening their demographic challenge to military operations.

Birth rate boost

Unconventional proposals to increase Russia's birth rate

To combat the demographic crisis, Russian officials have proposed a number of bizarre ideas. One such proposal is to turn off the internet and lights between 10pm and 2am to encourage couples to get intimate. Another idea is to provide financial incentives for first dates, with up to 5,000 roubles (around £40) per couple being proposed.

Incentives and scrutiny

Financial incentives and scrutiny of women's personal lives

The government is also considering subsidizing wedding night hotel stays up to 26,300 roubles (approx. £208) to promote pregnancies. In some areas, further incentives are being offered; for example, young women in Khabarovsk can get £900 for having a child. As part of these efforts, authorities have been probing women's personal lives. Female public sector employees in Moscow have been asked to fill detailed questionnaires about their sexual and reproductive health.

Fertility initiative

Fertility testing program and demographic decline

Moscow has also launched a free fertility testing program that has drawn 20,000 participants so far. Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova stressed the need for women to prioritize motherhood according to initial test results. The demographic decline comes as Russia continues its war in Ukraine, now in its third year. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called the birth rate drop "catastrophic for the future of the nation."