In brief Simplifying... In brief South Korea has urged Russia to stop its military cooperation with North Korea, amid rising tensions over weapon supplies to Ukraine.

Russian President Putin, however, has suggested that supplying weapons to North Korea could be a response to the West's support for Ukraine.

This move has sparked concerns from NATO and experts, who fear it could aid North Korea's missile programs and trigger a regional arms race. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

US expresses concern over Russia-North Korea defense pact

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:20 pm Jun 21, 202402:20 pm

What's the story The United States has voiced concner over Russian President Vladimir Putin's indication that Russia might supply weapons to North Korea. This follows a defense pact signed by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, obligating their nations to provide immediate military aid if either is attacked. Matthew Miller, a US state department spokesperson, stated that the provision of Russian arms to Pyongyang could destabilize the Korean peninsula and potentially violate the United Nations Security Council resolutions supported by Russia.

Treaty response

Russia-North Korea treaty a 'serious threat'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korea's foreign ministry have labeled the Russia-North Korea treaty as a "serious threat" to peace and stability on the Korean peninsula. Blinken also hinted that the US would consider "various measures" in response to the pact, which has escalated ties between Russia and North Korea to their highest level since the cold war. In protest against this pact, South Korea has summoned the Russian ambassador as border tensions continue to rise.

Cooperation halt

South Korea urges Russia to halt military cooperation

South Korea's vice foreign minister, Kim Hong-kyun, has denounced the treaty in a meeting with Russian ambassador Georgy Zinoviev and urged Russia to immediately cease military cooperation with North Korea. This plea comes amid escalating tension over weapon shipments to both sides in the Ukraine conflict. There is speculation that Putin and Kim discussed additional supplies of North Korean missiles and ammunition for use by Russian forces during their meeting in Pyongyang.

Retaliation stance

Putin considers arms supply to North Korea

During a state visit to Vietnam, Putin stated that reciprocal supplies of Russian weapons to North Korea would be an appropriate response to the West's supply of weapons to Ukrainian forces. He said, "Those who send these [missiles to Ukraine] think that they are not fighting us, but I said, including in Pyongyang, that we then reserve the right to supply weapons to other regions of the world." He did not rule out this possibility.

Warning issued

Putin warns South Korea against supplying arms to Ukraine

Putin also cautioned South Korea against supplying arms to Ukraine, labeling it a "big mistake." He warned, "If it happens, then we will be making relevant decisions that are unlikely to please the current leadership of South Korea." Despite its longstanding policy of not supplying weapons to countries at war, South Korea's national security adviser, Chang Ho-jin, stated that Seoul would reconsider its stance on providing arms to Ukraine.

NATO concerns

NATO concerned over North Korea's ballistic, nuclear programs

North Atlantic Treaty Organization head, Jens Stoltenberg, expressed concern that Russia could assist North Korea in advancing its ballistic and nuclear missile programs. US officials believe North Korea seeks to acquire fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, materials for ballistic missile production, and other advanced technologies from Moscow. The US and South Korea have evidence that Pyongyang has already supplied significant numbers of ballistic missiles and artillery shells to Russia—a claim North Korea has labeled as "absurd."

Arms race

Experts warn of intensified regional arms race

Experts have warned that exports of Russian weapons to North Korea could fuel a regional arms race involving South Korea and Japan. Relations between the two Koreas have sharply deteriorated recently with the resumption of cold war-era psychological warfare. This includes North Korea using balloons to drop large quantities of rubbish on the southern side of their border and Seoul broadcasting anti-North Korean propaganda via loudspeakers.