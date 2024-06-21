In brief Simplifying... In brief The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning about counterfeit batches of the weight-loss drug Ozempic, found in Brazil, Northern Ireland, and the US.

The fake drugs, often purchased online, may not contain the active ingredient semaglutide, or may contain other drugs like insulin, leading to unpredictable health risks.

The WHO urges people to buy only from reliable sources and report any suspicious medicines. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

WHO warns against counterfeit Ozempic drugs

WHO issues alert over fake Ozempic, celebrity's go-to weight-loss drug

By Chanshimla Varah 01:15 pm Jun 21, 202401:15 pm

What's the story The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a global alert, cautioning against counterfeit versions of Ozempic, a medication used for treating type 2 diabetes and promoting weight loss. In its alert, the UN health agency said it noted an increased demand for these drugs, accompanied by reports of falsification. The WHO stressed that these fake medicines could pose serious health risks.

Fake batches

Counterfeit Ozempic discovered in multiple countries

Three falsified batches of Ozempic were found in Brazil and Northern Ireland in October 2023, and in the United States in December of the same year. Consequently, the UN health agency is urging people to buy the drug only from reliable sources, such as doctors, and not from random online websites or social media platforms.

Public awareness

WHO calls for vigilance against falsified medicines

Dr Yukiko Nakatani, WHO assistant director-general for essential medicines and health products, advised that "healthcare professionals, regulatory authorities and the public be aware of these falsified batches of medicines." The organization also urged stakeholders to stop using suspicious medicines and report them to relevant authorities. The WHO warned that some fake injections may not contain semaglutide at all, while others may contain other drugs, such as insulin, resulting in "unpredictable" results.

Health risks

Counterfeit drugs pose serious health risks

The counterfeit drugs claim to contain semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic. Semaglutide helps people with type 2 diabetes regulate the anount of sugar in their blood. However, the weekly injection also sends a signal to the brain that one is full. As a result, the medicine aids in weight loss by decreasing the desire to eat.

Legal action

Pharmaceutical companies take legal action against counterfeiters

Of late, the drug has become the talk of the talk, with many even attributing it as a celebrity go-to drug after names such as Sharon Osbourne and Amy Schumer, among others, admitted to taking it. The drug has also attracted the interest of wealthy Indians, who are allegedly buying counterfeit formulas online or importing boxes from Europe. In India, only Novo Nordisk's Rybelsus pill is accessible. It was launched in 2022 but is seen as less effective than injectibles.