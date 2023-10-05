Toxic levels of chemicals found in Indian-manufactured syrups again: Report

India-manufactured syrups for cough, allergic rhinitis contaminated with toxic levels of chemicals: CDSCO

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has claimed that the Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) found toxic levels of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol in batches of cough and allergic rhinitis syrups manufactured by Norris Medicines. Reportedly, the harmful substances in these syrups made by the Indian company can lead to significant health problems like diarrhea, vomiting, kidney injury, abdominal pain, and sometimes death, particularly among children.

Why does this story matter?

The World Health Organization (WHO) had previously flagged concerns regarding contaminated cold syrups manufactured by an Indian company after it was discovered that the syrups contained contaminants such as diethylene and ethylene glycol at levels over the permitted limit. Furthermore, this new development comes just months after Indian-made cough syrups were held responsible for the alleged deaths of over 140 children in countries such as Uzbekistan, Cameroon, and Gambia since the middle of last year.

Details on levels of toxic content in Norris Medicines's syrups

Two syrups by the Gujarat-based company, one for cough syrup and another for allergic rhinitis, were found to be toxic during a test in August. According to The Indian Express, CDSCO reported that the allergic rhinitis syrup consisted of 0.171% ethylene glycol and 0.243% diethylene glycol, and the cough syrup consisted of 0.118% ethylene glycol. Notably, the safety limit for diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol under the WHO is no more than 0.10%.

Norris Medicines asked to stop production: FDCA commissioner

FDCA Commissioner HG Koshia told Reuters on Wednesday that the drug regulatory body had inspected Norris Medicines's factory in September and ordered it to stop production. "The company failed miserably on compliance parameters of good manufacturing practices. Adequate water system was not there," said Koshia. "The air-handling unit was also not up to the mark. In the larger interest of public health, we ordered the unit to stop production," he added.

COLD OUT syrup by Fourrts India Laboratories under scrutiny

As per the news outlet Times Now, CDSCO also found three batches of COLD OUT syrup made by Fourrts India Laboratories contaminated with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol. However, Fourrts India Laboratories Chairperson S.V. Veeramani had told Reuters in August that "no contamination or toxins" were found during an "analysis of retention samples" of the COLD OUT syrup.

Indian pharmaceutical industry's global influence

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is a significant manufacturer and exporter of medical products in the global market, ranging from highly developed nations to low- and middle-income countries. India is also ranked third in the world in terms of pharmaceutical production by volume and 14th in terms of its global valuation, according to The Hindu.