What's the story Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya on Thursday remembered the 1985 Air India Bombing—that killed 329 people—saying that the ideology responsible for the terrorist attack is still alive among some people in Canada. Speaking in the Canadian Parliament, Arya said that "Khalistani supporters" celebrating the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi shows these "dark forces have been energized again." He also highlighted the concerns of Hindu Canadians over recent incidents.

Hindu Canadians concerned: MP

In his remarks, he said, "Mr Speaker, June 23rd is the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism. Air India Flight 182 was blown up mid-day by a bomb planted by Canadian Khalistani extremists." "Unfortunately, many Canadians are not aware that even today...ideology responsible for this terrorist attack is still alive among few people in Canada... Hindu Canadians are rightfully concerned. I stand in solidarity with the families of the victims of Air India bombing," he added.

39th anniversary of AI Kanishka flight bombing

His remarks came ahead of the 39th anniversary of the Air India 182 bombing. On June 23, 1985, the Air India 182 Kanishka flight, en route from Montreal to London and Delhi, exploded mid-air over the Atlantic Ocean near Ireland. This "cowardly act of terror, carried out by Canada-based Khalistani terrorists," resulted in the deaths of 329 people, according to a 2023 press release from the Indian High Commission in Ottawa.

Memorial service for victims of 1985 tragedy

The Consulate General of India in Toronto announced on Wednesday that a memorial service for the victims of the 1985 tragedy will be held on June 23 at South Lawns, Queen's Park. India's Consulate General in Toronto reiterated that India has consistently led the fight against terrorism and condemned its justification and glorification. The Consulate General also described it as "one of the most heinous acts of terror in civil aviation."

Canadian Parliament 'moment of silence' for Nijjar

Separately, on Tuesday, the Canadian Parliament held a moment of silence to mark the first death anniversary of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was gunned down in the parking lot of a Surrey temple on June 18, last year. In 2020, he was identified as one of the "most wanted" by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and his name was included in a list of 40 "designated terrorists" by the Indian government.

Strained diplomatic relations between India and China

The relationship between India and Canada has been fraught for years due to efforts by certain Canadians advocating the creation of a separate Sikh homeland—Khalistan—within India. It deteriorated last year when Justin Trudeau publicly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of being involved in Nijjar's killing. Efforts to rekindle the relationship have remained lukewarm since then, with Trudea recently stating that India and Canada will cooperate on a range of important issues but didn't specify what those issues were.