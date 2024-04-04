Next Article

Canada increases permanent residency fees by 12%

By Riya Baibhawi 02:15 pm Apr 04, 202402:15 pm

What's the story Starting April 30, the cost of securing permanent residency in Canada will rise by nearly 12 percent, as per the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). In a notice, IRCC informed that the fee would rise from $515 to $575. Obtaining permanent residency in Canada is akin to securing a green card in the United States (US) and every year, hundreds of immigrants apply for the provision.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Canada has been the most preferred study destination for Indians. However, the trend seems to be diminishing amid a diplomatic row between the two countries. Despite that, the country is marred by a tremendous housing crisis and degrading standard of living. In January, Canadian authorities announced that there would be a 35% cut in international student admissions for 2024.

Calculation method

IRCC explains basis for fee increase

The IRCC's notice clarified the basis of the fee increase stating that the PR fees will be adjusted to reflect changes in the cost of living as measured by Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI). "The permanent residency (PR) fees will increase at 9:00:00 a.m. Eastern daylight time on April 30, 2024, by the cumulative percentage increase to the Consumer Price Index for Canada, published by Statistics Canada, for the two previous years, rounded to the nearest five dollars."

Immigration costs

Fee waiver for dependent children, other costs rise

In an effort to alleviate the financial strain on families, Canada has waived the PR fee for dependent children of applicants. However, other immigration pathways have seen a cost increase. Fees for Federal Skilled Workers, Provincial Nominee Program, Quebec Skilled Workers, Atlantic Immigration Class and most economic pilots will now rise from $850 to $950. The charge for including a dependent child in these programs has also been raised from $230 to $260.

Caregiver costs

Caregiver programs see fee increase

Fees associated with the Live-in Caregiver Program and caregiver pilots, including the Home Child Provider Pilot and Home Support Worker Pilot, have also been altered. The cost for these programs, including their spouses or common-law partners, will increase from $570 to $635. Additionally, the fee for including a dependent child in these programs has been raised from $155 to $175.