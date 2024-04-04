Next Article

'Why only vocal on Kejriwal's arrest, not Pakistanis?': US questioned

By Chanshimla Varah 01:34 pm Apr 04, 202401:34 pm

What's the story The United States Department of State was called out on Wednesday for bias in its treatment of political arrests. At a press briefing, a journalist questioned department spokesperson Mathew Miller about why the country only spoke out against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and not against the arrests of Pakistani opposition leaders. Miller, however, refused to categorize the cases together, stating that the US wants everyone in Pakistan to be treated with the same rule of law and human rights.

Why does this story matter?

Following Kejriwal's arrest, the US issued statements calling for "fair, transparent and timely legal processes." In Pakistan's case, when several leaders of Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were arrested for protesting the arrest of the party's founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2023, the US chose to remain silent. At the time of the arrests, a US State Department spokesman said it was an "internal matter" and declined to take a position on the legal troubles of Khan.

State Department responds to criticism over silence

"I would not agree with that characterisation. We have made clear on a number of occasions that we want to see everyone in Pakistan treated consistent with the rule of law, treated with respect for human rights, as is our position with respect to any country in the world," Miller responded. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. He is currently imprisoned in Tihar Jail.

India's External Affairs Minister condemns foreign interference

On Tuesday, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed disapproval of foreign interference in India's domestic matters following comments from the US, Germany, and UN on Kejriwal's arrest. Using the term "Maryada," Jaishankar stressed that sovereign nations should refrain from meddling in each other's internal affairs. He further asserted that foreign nations have no right to comment on India's political affairs and that India strongly objects to such interference.