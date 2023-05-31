World

Imran Khan's bail extended till June 19 in Al-Qadir case

The scam allegedly happened in 2019

An Islamabad accountability court on Wednesday extended former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's bail in the Al-Qadir scam case till June 19 against surety bonds worth PKR 5 lakh, Dawn reported. This comes shortly after the Islamabad High Court extended Khan's bail in the case for three days and directed him to approach the relevant accountability court.

Khan gets bail in 2 other cases

The Al-Qadir case accuses Khan of obtaining PKR 5 billion and land worth hundreds of canals from a real estate firm for legalizing PKR 50 billion during his government. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the high court extended the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's bail in cases of violation of Section 144 during a rally in Islamabad, and for instigating violence on May 9 after his arrest.

Khan entered court premises in tight security

According to reports, Khan had to appear before the court on Wednesday as his previous bail related to all cases, which was given two weeks ago, has expired. The 70-year-old arrived at the court in a bullet-proof vehicle, surrounded by a huge contingent of police. His security personnel were also seen holding up bulletproof shields in a video released by his party's Twitter handle.

Watch: Khan surrounded by bulletproof shields

Khan is facing more than 100 cases

On May 12, the court directed authorities not to arrest Khan in several cases, including undisclosed ones, until May 15. In the subsequent hearing, the court extended its directive to May 31. News agency PTI reported that Khan is facing more than 100 cases, while his wife, Bushra Bibi, is named in two cases. They are both accused in the Al-Qadir Trust scam case.