AT&T denies being data breach source of 70 million people

By Akash Pandey 01:03 pm Mar 23, 2024

What's the story AT&T has refuted claims that leaked data, which includes personal details of an estimated 73 million customers, originated from its systems. The initial claim of this substantial data theft was made by a hacker in August 2021. Three years later, this massive trove of stolen AT&T customer data has now surfaced online, with some customers verifying their leaked data as authentic. The phone carrier has yet to explain how this data ended up online in the first place.

Extent of AT&T's data breach

The recent unveiling of the complete dataset has allowed for a more in-depth analysis. This dataset includes names, residential addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, and birth dates. In 2021, only a small portion of these records was released, making it challenging to confirm its authenticity. However, the release of the complete dataset has now underscored the magnitude and seriousness of this breach.

What is the authenticity of leaked data?

Troy Hunt, a security researcher and proprietor of data breach alert site Have I Been Pwned, has managed to secure a copy of the entire leaked dataset. He verified its authenticity by contacting AT&T customers and cross-checking their leaked records. Hunt's analysis revealed that among the 73 million exposed records were 49 million unique email addresses and 44 million social security numbers.

AT&T's response amid concerns

At the time of the initial claim, AT&T insisted that the exposed data did not come from its systems. The company also opted against speculating on the data's source or its validity. In light of recent events, AT&T spokesperson Stephen Stokes stated, "We have no indications of a compromise of our systems. We determined in 2021 that the information offered on this online forum did not appear to have come from our systems."

Uncertainty surrounds the source of data breach

Despite AT&T's assertions, the actual source of the customer data still remains a mystery. Hunt proposes that the data could have originated from AT&T itself, a third-party processor they employ, or an entirely unrelated entity.