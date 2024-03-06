Next Article

Trump is running out of funds

Donald Trump meets Elon Musk for potential presidential campaign support

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:16 pm Mar 06, 202403:16 pm

What's the story On Sunday, former US President Donald Trump met with Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of EV maker Tesla. The duo reportedly discussed potential donations for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, as per The New York Times. While Musk was among a group of possible donors, it is still uncertain whether he will contribute to Trump's campaign. Trump is currently running a cash-strapped political operation.

Stats

Musk's political donations history

Elon Musk is one of the world's richest persons with a net worth of $192 billion, but he hasn't been a significant political donor. Federal Election Commission records reveal that he has donated less than $1 million since 2009. If Musk chooses to support Trump financially, it could greatly benefit the former President's campaign, which currently trails behind President Joe Biden's in funding.

Issues

Trump's struggle for campaign funds

Trump's campaign funds are significantly lower than Biden's, putting him at a disadvantage in a potential general election rematch. The ex-President has spent $50 million on legal fees so far, and might run out of money to fund lawyers mid-2024. As of February, Trump had $30.4 million on hand, while Biden had $130 million, according to federal filings. Trump faces difficulty attracting large donors for his election bid, with many opting to support Nikki Haley or remain on the sidelines.

Problem

Musk's criticism of Biden

Musk has previously backed both Republicans and Democrats but has been highly critical of Biden during his time in office. He has referred to Biden's border policies as "treason" and accused the administration of "ushering in vast numbers of illegals" for illegal voting purposes. Musk also accused the Biden administration of bias against Tesla, for a 2021 EV event at the White House that excluded his firm.

History

Past relationship with Trump

Back in November last year, Musk claimed that he voted for Biden in the last election, but couldn't see himself doing so again in the upcoming one. As for Trump, Musk has criticized him in the past. In 2017, Musk stepped down from two White House advisory councils, to protest the US's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. He also tweeted, "Climate change is real."