US elementary schoolers hospitalized after dry ice experiment goes awry

Feb 20, 2024

What's the story A science experiment involving dry ice went awry at an elementary school in Gallatin, Tennessee, US resulting in the hospitalization of 18 students and one teacher. The third graders were part of an experiment led by an unidentified "outside group" when several students began feeling sick. Emergency responders, including the fire department, and police, rushed to the scene, fearing a "mass casualty incident," as reported by the Sumner County Emergency Medical Service.

Students and their teacher treated for CO2 poisoning

The affected students as well as their teacher were treated for carbon dioxide poisoning, since dry ice is essentially frozen CO2. In total, 19 individuals were taken to the hospital, while another 20 present during the experiment were evaluated by paramedics. Local news outlet Local 12 covered the incident, emphasizing the risks associated with improper handling of dry ice in experiments.

Parents express concern over school's communication

Parents of the impacted students expressed their dissatisfaction with the school's response to the situation. Ben Amboy, a concerned father, told WKRN that he received most of his information from his sick nine-year-old child rather than a doctor or school representative. Amboy called on the Sumner County school district to enhance its communication during emergencies, stressing the need for prompt and accurate information sharing in such circumstances.