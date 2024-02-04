Joe Biden has won first Democratic contest in US Presidential race

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:09 am Feb 04, 202411:09 am

What's the story United States (US) President Joe Biden secured an easy victory in the South Carolina Democratic primary, marking the first official race of the party's 2024 nomination season. This win is crucial for him, especially considering his popularity among Black voters. "Now in 2024, the people of South Carolina have spoken again and I have no doubt that you have set us on the path to winning the presidency again—and making Donald Trump a loser—again," Biden said after the win.

The South Carolina primary was under the spotlight due to concerns about Biden's appeal, particularly among Black voters. In 2020, their support propelled his campaign and led him to the White House. Despite low approval ratings, some voters were content with Biden's presidential record but expressed a lack of enthusiasm for his second-term bid. Some voters even called him the "lesser of two evils," while comparing him with Trump, the former President of the US﻿.

Voter turnout in South Carolina was reportedly a major concern, with only a few voters at some polling stations. Biden encouraged voters to participate in a video on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "South Carolina, go vote today!" He faced two lesser-known challengers in the primary: Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips and best-selling self-help author Marianne Williamson. "Who are the other two people on the ballot? I didn't even look," a voter, Jane Douglas, 69, humorously remarked, per AFP.

Democrats campaigned heavily in South Carolina, with Biden visiting twice this year. He advocated for the state, which has a 23% black population, to be at the forefront of the Democratic primary calendar above New Hampshire. The latter's population is almost entirely white. Recent polls have shown support for Biden slipping among black voters, particularly young people, due to frustration that he has not addressed their priorities despite their support four years ago.

Biden is already focusing on next week's primary in Nevada, where he will hold a campaign event on Sunday. "I am feeling good about where we are. I really am," Biden said during a visit to his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. In contrast, the Republican primary on February 24 is expected to be more intense. Trump is attempting to defeat former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley on her home turf.