Manhunt after 7 people shot dead near Chicago

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:06 am Jan 23, 202409:06 am

The suspect, 23-year-old Romeo Nance, is currently at large

A shooting incident near Chicago, United States, left at least seven people dead in two separate homes, authorities reported on Tuesday. The suspect, 23-year-old Romeo Nance, is currently at large and considered "armed and dangerous." The Joliet Police Department is actively searching for Nance, who lived close to the crime scenes.

Police chief provides details on the incident

During a news conference, Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans revealed that seven individuals were found shot to death in two houses on the 2200 block of West Acres Road in Joliet. Police said the houses where the bodies were found are across the street from each other. Authorities believe Nance is driving a red Toyota Camry and have urged anyone with information about his location or the vehicle to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Suspect and victim knew each other

Nance's last known address was on the same block of Acres Road, Evans said. Evans said Nance knew the victims found in the two houses, and it is believed they are all related. A red Toyota Camry with the same license plate linked to Monday's discovery was also identified in connection with two Sunday shootings, one resulting in a fatality. Police are working on the theory that the crimes Sunday and Monday are all connected.

US struggles with gun violence and mass shootings

The United States continues to face a high number of mass shootings and gun violence incidents. According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, over 875 gun-related deaths occurred in just the first three weeks of this year. The organization tracks and reports on American gun violence incidents, emphasizing the ongoing challenge of addressing this critical issue.