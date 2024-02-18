UNSC will likely vote on Gaza ceasefire on Tuesday

What's the story The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to vote on Tuesday on a proposal by Algeria for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. However, the United States (US) has indicated that it might veto the resolution, expressing concerns that it could hinder "sensitive negotiations" aimed at ending the war. Algeria initially presented the draft resolution over two weeks ago, but it has faced opposition from the US.

Why does this story matter?

The conflict in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip started last year on October 7, after the Palestinian terrorist group killed nearly 1,200 Israelis and took roughly 240 hostages during its cross-border attacks on Israel. In retaliation, the Jewish nation launched a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, which has killed more than 28,500 Palestinians so far. Amid the ongoing conflict, several countries, including the US, have asked Israel to limit civilian casualties in its military operation against Hamas.

US opposition to draft resolution

US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that the US doesn't support the current draft resolution and would not allow it to be adopted if brought to a vote. Historically, Washington has shielded Israel from UN action and has already vetoed council action twice since October 7, 2023. At the same time, the US has abstained twice, permitting resolutions aimed at increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza and calling for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in fighting.

UN secretary-general on Gaza crisis

Notably, negotiations are underway between the US, Egypt, Israel, and Qatar to seek a pause in the war and the release of hostages held by Hamas. Thomas-Greenfield stressed the importance of giving these talks the best chance of success. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres referred to the situation in Gaza as "an appalling indictment of the deadlock in global relations." He also highlighted the lack of unity in the UNSC as a significant barrier to improving situations worldwide.

Gaza truce talks halted due to Hamas's 'delusional' demands: Netanyahu

Amid the negotiations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that negotiators sent to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks didn't return for further dialogue after getting "delusional demands from Hamas." Hamas reportedly demanded ending the war, freeing "thousands of murderers" from Israeli jails, and leaving Hamas as it is. The Israeli PM added that Hamas even made demands about a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem known as the "Temple Mount" and the Noble Sanctuary in Islam.