More than 100 MPs may resign before UK parliamentary polls

What's the story The Conservative Party, under the leadership of United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is allegedly on the brink of facing a mass exodus. According to The Times, as many as 100 MPs are planning to stand down ahead of the parliamentary polls in the UK. A string of by-election losses and resignations due to scandals and agitations over government policies have thrown the Sunak government into crisis mode.

This comes after the UK's economy fell into a recession earlier this week. On Thursday, the Office for National Statistics announced a larger-than-expected 0.3% decline in gross domestic product (GDP) for the three months leading up to December. The slump came after a 0.1% drop in the previous quarter, triggering two consecutive quarters of shrinking national output. A recent YouGov survey also found Sunak's popularity has reached an all-time low, with 70% of respondents having an unfavorable opinion of him.

Why Tories are opting out of contesting polls

Experts say the Tories are so far behind in the electoral battle for the country's top office that they are reportedly dropping out of the race to avoid post-election embarrassment. "Why stick around to get smashed in an election and spend ten years in opposition?" asked a rebel leader. This month alone, House of Commons Justice Committee chair Sir Bob Neill and ex-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have announced they are leaving Parliament and won't contest polls this year.

10 by-election losses in single parliamentary term

Since securing a substantial majority at the 2019 UK General Election, the Conservatives have lost 10 by-polls in a single parliamentary term. The Sunak-led party's latest losses came in Kingswood and Wellingborough, where Labor secured a 16.4% and 28.5% vote swing, respectively. After the by-election victories, Labor leader Kier Starmer stated the message was obvious and that the nation "is crying out for change."

Sunak makes plea for Conservative family to come together

On Saturday, Sunak appealed to voters to stick with his plan and pleaded for the Conservative family to unite to defeat the opposition. Writing for The Daily Telegraph, the UK PM said, "A vote for anyone other than the Conservatives will just help Starmer." "I, unlike Keir Starmer, am willing to make difficult decisions to address the long-term problems our country faces because a strong economy is the bedrock upon which a successful country is built," he added.