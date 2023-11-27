UK reports first case of H1N2 virus in humans

1/3

World 2 min read

UK reports first case of H1N2 virus in humans

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:01 pm Nov 27, 202308:01 pm

Authorities are increasing surveillance in North Yorkshire hospitals

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has revealed that the first human case of the H1N2 virus, also known as the pig virus, has been detected in Britain. The individual experienced a mild illness but has since made a full recovery. H1N1, H1N2, and H1N3 are the three main kinds of influenza found in pigs, and might also affect humans. They usually occur following exposure to sick pigs.

2/3

Detection and investigation of H1N2 case

The case was identified through routine national flu surveillance, but the source of infection remains unknown. UKHSA Incident Director Meera Chand stated, "This is the first time we have detected this virus in humans in the UK, though it is very similar to viruses that have been detected in pigs." Authorities are now following up with close contacts of the case and increasing surveillance in North Yorkshire hospitals.

3/3

Comparison to previous swine flu pandemic

Back in 2009, a swine flu pandemic affected millions of people worldwide. This pandemic was caused by a virus containing genetic material from viruses found in pigs, birds, and humans. According to the UKHSA, the recent infection detected in Britain is different from around 50 other human cases of the strain identified globally since 2005.