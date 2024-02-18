Netanyahu confirms truce talks with Hamas halted

Gaza truce talks halted due to Hamas's 'delusional' demands: Netanyahu

What's the story Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said he had sent negotiators to Cairo, Egypt, for talks to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza as per a request made by United States (US) President Joe Biden. However, Netanyahu revealed that they didn't return for further dialogue after getting "nothing except delusional demands from Hamas﻿." Notably, the Egyptian and Qatari-mediated peace talks for Gaza and to secure the release of over 100 Israeli hostages have also yet to produce results.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The conflict in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip started last year on October 7, after the Palestinian terrorist group killed roughly 1,200 Israelis and took approximately 240 hostages during its cross-border attacks on Israel. The Jewish nation launched a multi-pronged military operation in the strip in response, which has claimed the lives of more than 28,500 Palestinians so far.

Netanyahu's comments

Israeli PM reveals why negotiators didn't return for further talks

Speaking about why Israel didn't return for further negotiations, Netanyahu labeled the demands of the Palestinian terrorist group as "delusional." Those demands from Hamas reportedly included ending the Gaza conflict, freeing "thousands of murderers" from Israeli jails, and leaving Hamas as it is. The Israeli PM added that Hamas even made demands about a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem known as the "Temple Mount" and the Noble Sanctuary in Islam.

Negotiations halted

No reason for Israel to go back: Netanyahu

Furthermore, Netanyahu stated that the Jewish nation's negotiators in Cairo "sat and listened, and there was no change." "I wanted to say not a millimeter - but there was not a nanometer of change," he added. "There is no point in going there until we see a change," he said. Netanyahu's stern stance came after Hamas suspended all Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal negotiations until humanitarian help is sent into the northern part of the Strip.

You can watch Israeli PM's full address here

Hamas's response

Hamas blames Israel for lack of progress in truce talks

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas supremo Ismail Haniyeh blamed the Jewish nation for a lack of progress in achieving a truce deal in Gaza. According to Haniyeh, the terrorist group would not accept anything less than a complete cessation of hostilities, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and "lifting of the unjust siege." It's worth noting that the fresh round of inconclusive talks ended on Tuesday in Cairo.