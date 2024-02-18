Ex-YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's son found dead

Former YouTube CEO's son found dead at US university

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:53 am Feb 18, 202410:53 am

What's the story Marco Troper, the son of YouTube's former CEO Susan Wojcicki, was found dead on Tuesday (February 13) in his dormitory at the University of California, Berkeley, in the United States (US), per reports. Authorities found the 19-year-old dead while responding to reports of an unresponsive student at the Clark Kerr dorms on the UC Berkeley campus. Despite efforts by the Berkeley Fire Department to save his life, Troper was eventually pronounced dead.

Next Article

Troper's death

Cause of death remains unknown

While the exact cause of Troper's death is currently unknown, the campus police have said there were no signs of any foul play in the case. However, Troper's grandmother, Esther Wojcicki, suspected that her grandson might have lost his life due to a drug overdose. "He ingested a drug, and we don't know what was in it... One thing we do know, it was a drug," Esther outlet SFGATE.

Long, math genius

Troper's grandmother shares emotional Facebook post

Confirming Troper's passing, Esther shared an emotional note and several pictures of her grandson on Facebook. Describing him as "loving" and "math genius," she wrote, "He had a strong community of friends from his dorm at Stern Hall and his fraternity Zeta Psi and was thriving academically." "[Troper's] life was cut too short. And we are all devastated, thinking about all the opportunities and life experiences that he will miss and we will miss together," she added.

Who's Troper

All you need to know about Troper

According to reports, the 19-year-old was a freshman majoring in mathematics and had recently started his second semester at UC Berkeley. In addition to his scholastic pursuits, Troper was actively engaged in campus life, sharing a strong circle of friends at his dorm at Stern Hall, and was involved in the Zeta Psi fraternity. Wojcicki, who was the CEO of YouTube from 2014 to 2023, has four other children with her husband, Dennis Troper.