The ED has summoned AAP's Goa unit chief Amit Palekar

Explained: Why has ED summoned AAP Goa leaders

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:17 am Mar 28, 202411:17 am

What's the story The recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again brought attention to the alleged scam linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party finds itself in troubled waters, with its challenges mounting every day. On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate summoned the AAP's Goa unit chief Amit Palekar and other party members from the state for interrogation regarding the "Delhi excise policy scam." Here's what we know about it.

Why does this story matter?

The arrest of Kejriwal—the face of the AAP—has thrown a wrench in the party's plans for the general elections. The AAP, aiming to widen its influence, has allied with the Congress to contest against the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat. With other senior leaders like Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia in jail, the party is grappling with a leadership vacuum.

ED links AAP funding to 'South Group'

The ED claims that the AAP significantly profited from the purported Delhi scam. Additional Solicitor-General SV Raju, representing the ED in a Delhi court, said Kejriwal solicited Rs 100 crore from certain people within the "South Group" for the 2022 Punjab elections. Notably, Telangana MLC and daughter of former state CM K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavitha is allegedly a part of the "South Group." Kavitha is currently in the ED's custody as part of its investigation into the policy.

Laundered money used for Goa polls campaigning: ED

The ED has also accused the AAP of diverting Rs. 45 crore from the "scam" to fund their campaign for the 2022 Goa Assembly elections. The agency said that this money was funneled to Goa through four separate channels, indicating the possible use of hawala transactions. The ED also claimed that "Chariot Productions" was engaged by the AAP for their election campaign in Goa, with several vendors receiving payments in a mix of cash and bill.

Involvement of vendor and freelancer

According to the ED, Islam Qazi, an employee of M/s Grace Advertising, admitted to the agency that he received part payment in cash via hawala from a Mumbai operator. The ED further alleges that Chanpreet Singh, who has been associated with Chariot since 2020 and later worked freelance for the AAP's election campaign, received funds from Vijay Nair, OML's former CEO. This allegedly links Singh closely with key players in the Delhi excise policy scam, the agency said.

AAP Goa chief denies ED's charges

Meanwhile, Palekar confirmed that he has received a summons by the ED for questioning related to a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case but declined to comment further. He vehemently denied the ED's accusations, asserting that there is no proof of any illegal money being transferred to Goa. He also expressed his readiness to cooperate with any investigation by any agency. To recall, Palekar was the AAP's chief ministerial face during the February 2022 Goa Assembly polls.

Palekar asserts AAP's election funding was transparent

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Palekar stated that none of the candidates received any funds for the elections and all expenses were borne personally. He stressed that all expenditures were accounted for. He also drew attention to the substantial amount of money spent by the BJP during the polls, hinting at a disparity in campaign funding between the two parties. Palekar and other AAP leaders are expected to depose at the agency's office in Goa's Panjim on Thursday.