Several opposition politicians have expressed outrage and termed CAA 'divisive' and 'unconstitutional'

Opposition attacks Narendra Modi government over CAA

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:41 pm Mar 12, 202404:41 pm

What's the story Opposition parties have lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA). The parties have questioned the timing of the move which has come ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in April-May. Separately, some non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states, including West Bengal and Kerala, also pledged not to allow CAA implementation in their respective states. Here's how the top opposition reacted to the CAA notification.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Monday officially notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. With this, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 came into effect in the country. Implementation of CAA has been a major poll plank for the BJP. It was one of the promises in its 2019 election manifesto. However, it faced strong opposition in many parts of the country especially the Northeast over fears that it would affect the demographic structure of the entire region.

Mamata Banerjee speaks

CAA 'unconstitutional', 'discriminatory': Mamata Banerjee

Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee questioned the legal validity of CAA rules, terming the law "unconstitutional" and "discriminatory." Addressing a program in North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee urged the eligible people to think several times before applying for citizenship under the law. "This is a game of taking away the existing rights of citizens and is directly linked to the implementation of the NRC in the country," she alleged.

MK Stalin's statement

Stalin says Tamil Nadu won't enforce CAA

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin rejected the CAA, labeling it as "divisive and lacking in utility." He emphasized that the state would not enforce it. Stalin slammed the BJP government for allegedly announcing the CAA rules in haste ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the CAA as a law that creates division along communal lines. He also pledged not to implement it in the state.

Owaisi and Mehbooba

CAA divisive, says Owaisi; will lead to 'partition': Mufti

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed the CAA as "divisive and based on [Nathuram] Godse's thought that it wanted to reduce Muslims to second-class citizens." He demanded that asylum be granted to anyone persecuted, regardless of religion or nationality. Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the BJP's implementation of the citizenship law was in line with the two-nation theory, advocated by Hindu Mahasabha. She said the "BJP's CAA" move would create "another partition" among the people.

Kamal Haasan's reaction

Actor-turned-politicians oppose CAA

Tamil actor and Tamizhaga Vetrik Kazhagam founder "Thalapathy" Vijay also opposed the CAA rules. "It's not acceptable to implement any law like the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) in an environment where all citizens of the country live with social harmony," he said. Kamal Haasan, another actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder also criticized the Centre's move alleging the BJP government was trying to "divide people and destroy harmony." The move indicates the BJP's "nefarious designs," he added.

AAP and SP react

Kejriwal, Akhilesh reacted negatively to citizenship law

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav called the implementation of CAA rules "BJP's game of distraction." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the CAA rules were against the country. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey raised doubts about the timing of the latest CAA notification, implying that the government had ample opportunity to introduce it over the past ten years.

AIMJ welcomes move

All India Muslim Jamaat leader welcomes CAA

Meanwhile, the President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, welcomed the CAA, stating it should have been implemented earlier. "This law has nothing to do with Muslims...Earlier there was no law to provide citizenship to the non-Muslims coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who faced atrocities based on religion," he said. He added that Indian Muslims would not be affected by the law and urged them to welcome the CAA.