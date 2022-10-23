India

MHA cancels FCRA license of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Charitable Trust

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 23, 2022, 01:26 pm 3 min read

The probe into the funding pattern of the NGOs run by Gandhi family was started in 2020 after allegation by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) canceled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) license of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) on Saturday for allegedly violating the foreign funding law. RGF and RGCT are the organizations associated with the Gandhi family and cancelation orders were taken following the report of a committee formed by MHA in 2020.

Context Why does this story matter?

The RGF's funding came under political scrutiny in 2020 after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda claimed the organization had taken huge donations from China in 2005-06.

Later, the Centre launched an investigation into the matter, which came amid border disputes with China, for which the BJP and the Congress both accused each other of failing to do their jobs.

Details MHA sends cancelation notice to RGF, RGCT officer bearers

According to India Today, a notice informing about the cancellation of the FCRA license has been sent to the office-bearers of RGF and RGCT. Notably, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of RGF, while other trustees include former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Members of Parliament Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Accusation BJP's 'China' allegations

Nadda had alleged in 2020 that the RGF used $3 lakh that was given to them by the People's Republic of China and the Chinese embassy in 2005-2006 to conduct research that was not in the country's best interests. The accusations came as Rahul Gandhi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in light of the events near the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

Action MHA probes fraud in organization run by Gandhis

Soon after the allegations by BJP, the MHA formed an inter-ministerial committee to probe the funding of the RGF and the RGCT under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), and the Income Tax Act. The committee was headed by a special director from Enforcement Directorate (ED) with members from CIT, the Income Tax Department; Finance Ministry, and MHA.

Information RGF lists China as partner organization, donor

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy is listed as one of the "partner organizations and donors" in the RGF annual report for 2005-2006. China is listed among the sponsors of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Contemporary Studies (RGICS), a policy think tank of the RGF. Notably, RGF, founded in 1991, focused on issues relating to health, science and technology, women and children, disability, and other issues.