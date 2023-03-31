India

Dutch tourist molested, stabbed by resort staff in Goa

Mar 31, 2023

A female tourist from the Netherlands was allegedly molested and stabbed at a resort in Goa by a member of the staff, reported ANI. The accused, identified as Abhishek Verma, also stabbed another person who came to help the tourist, police officials said on Friday. The complainant and the injured individual have been admitted to a hospital.

Accused trespassed into victim's rented tent

According to the tourist's complaint, Verma trespassed into her rented tent, and when she started screaming, the accused threatened her. A local person came to the complainant's rescue, following which Verma ran away. He then returned with a knife and attacked both of them. The police have recovered the knife, and a probe is underway.