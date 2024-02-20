The college has sent a mail to the students announcing the suspension

St. Stephens College suspends 100 students for skipping morning assembly

By Riya Baibhawi 05:44 pm Feb 20, 202405:44 pm

What's the story St Stephen's College in Delhi has allegedly suspended around 100 first-year students for not attending the morning assembly. The college authorities have said the students could be debarred from Semester-II examinations as a punishment. According to reports, both students and teachers have written a letter to Principal John Varghese, requesting him to revoke the suspension order and withdraw the debarment threat. The college administration is yet to respond.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Morning assembly is a tradition unique to St Stephen's College and not officially recognized by the university. The college is affiliated with the Delhi University. Associate Professor Sanjeev Grewal, in his letter the principal, has said that the lack of attendance at the morning college assembly should not be a reason for preventing students from taking examinations.

College's letter

Students suspended for failing to arrange parent-principal meeting

The college authorities, reports said, sent an email to all the concerned students on February 4 asking them to set up appointments with the college principal. The mail also requested that their parents also be present at the meeting. Following this, the college sent a follow-up email to the students on Sunday informing them of the suspension and debarment from the Semester-II examinations. Failure to set up a parent-principal appointment was cited as the reason for this penalty.

Students reply

Students send collective reply to principal's email

The decision has left several teachers worried. Teachers have expressed concern over students missing their classes and exams because of the suspension. In a collective reply, the students said that since parents of most of the students live outside Delhi, setting up an appointment at a short notice was not feasible. "Nonetheless, some students attempted to fix an appointment without a guardian but were rejected, and others did not receive any response to their emails," the students wrote.

Students say

Assembly attendance violates constitutional rights, students say

In their email, the students said that making attendance at the morning assembly compulsory may be violative of their constitutional rights. "Making assembly attendance compulsory may...be violative of the fundamental rights of students under Articles 25 and 28(3) of the Constitution," the email stated. Students argued that the college assembly traditionally includes religious prayers and readings from scriptures. The letter to the principal urged the administration to make attendance at morning assemblies and religious instruction voluntary.