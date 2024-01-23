Earthquake of 7.2-magnitude hits China's Xinjiang, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

An earthquake of 7.2-magnitude on the Richter scale hit China's Xinjiang region, subsquently strong tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas on Monday night. Many individuals took to social media to post videos capturing the tremors. Notably, earlier this month, Delhi-NCR had also experienced tremors caused by a 6.1-magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan. This is a developing story.