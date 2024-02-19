Arvind Kejriwal was skipped six summonses of the ED

Feb 19, 2024

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case on Monday. This will be the sixth summons of the agency that Kejriwal is going to skip. To recall, the ED had approached a city court after the CM skipped multiple summonses. In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party said that the ED should wait for the court's decision instead of repeatedly sending Kejriwal summonses.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The sixth summons comes in the wake of a Delhi court's directive to Kejriwal to appear and explain his non-compliance with the previous summons. On Saturday, the court granted Kejriwal an exemption from personal appearance for the day. The CM had said that he will physically appear before the court on the next date of hearing—March 16. Notably, Kejriwal's refusal to appear before the ED raises the possibility of him becoming the first sitting Delhi CM to face arrest.

Agency's argument

ED summons to Kejriwal unlawful: AAP

The AAP has called the ED's summons to its national convenor "unlawful." According to the ED, the agency has to record Kejriwal's statement on issues like the formulation of excise policy, allegations of bribery, among others. In a chargesheet filed in the case in December 2023, the ED claimed that the AAP used kickbacks worth Rs. 45 crores generated via the policy for its 2022 campaign for Goa assembly polls.

ED summons

Kejriwal skipped 5 summonses in liquor policy case

On February 2, Kejriwal skipped the ED's summons for the fifth time. Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government is using federal agencies to target the AAP, the party has denied all charges of the ED. To be sure, the Delhi CM has not been named as an accused in the case. However, two senior AAP members, including ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, have faced arrest.

Kejriwal's claims

Kejriwal accuses BJP of poaching MLAs

On Saturday, the AAP won a confidence motion moved by the Delhi CM. He had said the vote was intended to demonstrate to the people that the House has confidence in the Council of Ministers. Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP was attempting to topple his government. "The MLAs were told that 21 AAP legislators have agreed to leave the party, and more are in touch with the BJP. They offered MLAs Rs. 25 crore," he said.

Background

What is the Delhi excise policy case

In November 2021, the Delhi government implemented the revamped liquor excise policy. However, it decided to scrap it less than a year later amid extensive corruption allegations. Central investigation agencies alleged that wholesaler profit margins were artificially boosted to 12% from 5%. It also claimed that the regulation promoted cartelization and profited those ineligible for liquor licenses for economic gain. Meanwhile, the Kerjiwal-led Delhi administration denied the charges and said that the strategy would've raised revenue.