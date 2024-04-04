Next Article

No casualties have been reported as yet

6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern Japan

By Riya Baibhawi 12:21 pm Apr 04, 202412:21 pm

What's the story A 6.3-magnitude earthquake was reported off the eastern shores of Honshu, Japan on Thursday. The quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 32 km, with tremors felt as far away as Tokyo. No immediate damage or casualties were reported in the aftermath of this seismic event. Just two days ago, northern Japan experienced another earthquake of magnitude 6.1 in Iwate and Aomori prefectures.

Nuclear safety

No irregularities reported at Fukushima post-quake

TEPCO, the company responsible for the Fukushima nuclear power plant, confirmed no irregularities at the affected plant or any others in its vicinity following the earthquake. Japan, known for its high tectonic activity, enforces stringent building codes to withstand even powerful earthquakes. The country experiences approximately 1,500 minor to moderate seismic shocks annually.

Seismic discrepancy

USGS records slightly different earthquake magnitude

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) documented Thursday's quake slightly differently, recording a magnitude of 6.1 and a depth of 40.1 kilometers. This event occurred just one day after a devastating earthquake in Taiwan that resulted in at least nine fatalities and over 1,000 injuries. The discrepancy between the EMSC and USGS reports highlights the complexities of seismic measurement.

Past quakes

Japan's history with significant seismic events

Japan's most significant recorded earthquake was a magnitude-9.0 undersea tremor in March 2011 off its northeast coast. This event triggered a tsunami that resulted in around 18,500 people either dead or missing and caused three reactors at the Fukushima nuclear plant to meltdown. The disaster's total cost was estimated at 16.9 trillion yen, excluding the hazardous decommissioning of the Fukushima facility which is expected to take decades.

Visuals show earthquake in east coast of Japan