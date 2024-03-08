Next Article

'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama has sadly passed away at 68

By Isha Sharma 11:42 am Mar 08, 202411:42 am

What's the story Renowned manga artist Akira Toriyama, whose brainchild Dragon Ball franchise is a towering figure in the manga/anime space, is no more. The 68-year-old artist died on March 1 of acute subdural hematoma, according to a recent statement by the official Dragon Ball website. Toriyama was a tour-de-force in the anime world with a stellar career that spanned over four decades and had multiple projects in the pipeline even at the time of his death.

The disease

What does the disease mean?

Per UCLA Health, "An acute subdural hematoma (SDH) is a clot of blood that develops between the surface of the brain and the dura mater, the brain's tough outer covering, usually due to stretching and tearing of veins on the brain's surface. These veins rupture when a head injury suddenly jolts or shakes the brain." "SDHs are seen in 10 percent to 20 percent of all traumatic brain injury cases and occur in up to 30 percent of fatal injuries."

Website's statement

Toriyama was laid to rest in presence of his family

The official statement said, "Dear Friends and Partners, We are deeply saddened to inform you that manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma. He was in age of 68. It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve." The statement added that his funeral was held in the presence of family and "very few relatives."

Tributes

Tributes have poured in from around the world

Social media is flooded with heartfelt tributes from fans, with one expressing, "Rest in Peace Akira Toriyama, you'll forever be missed." Another said, "Thank you for everything." Dragon Ball's team expressed their gratitude for the support Toriyama received throughout his impressive 45-year career and hoped that his iconic creations would continue to be cherished for generations to come.

Career, journey

Toriyama made a name for other creations, too

Toriyama was reportedly born in Aichi, Japan, and gravitated toward art in his formative years. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961) was one of his earliest inspirations and pulled him into the world of illustration, while Osamu Tezuka's Astro Boy laid the foundation of his fixation with manga. Apart from Dragon Ball, he also garnered recognition for the manga series Dr. Slump and was a character designer for video games such as Blue Dragon, Dragon Quest series, and Chrono Trigger.

'Dragon Ball'

Revisit his claim to fame, 'Dragon Ball'

Dragon Ball chronicles the coming-of-age journey of Son Goku who trains in martial arts and searches the world for seven orbs, known as the Dragon Balls, while also fighting several villains. Some popular characters in the series are Bulma, Krillin, Piccolo, Son Gohan, and Trunks, among others. The initial manga was reportedly published in the manga anthology magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump from 1984 to 1995.