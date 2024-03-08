Next Article

'Shaitaan' box office prediction

Box office buzz: 'Shaitaan' to register a lukewarm opening

By Aikantik Bag 11:20 am Mar 08, 202411:20 am

What's the story Ajay Devgn has an impressive slate for 2024 and the first release is the supernatural thriller Shaitaan. The movie's promotional materials created a buzz and now it has been released in theaters. The movie marks South Indian actor Jyotika's return to Bollywood after a long time. As the anticipation surrounding the film is high, let's dissect its domestic box office trend.

Box office

Word of mouth to be the game changer

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial is set to register Rs. 83 lakh (early estimates) opening on Friday. The movie will depend a lot on reviews and positive word of mouth. The film is a Hindi remake of the hit Gujarati film Vash. The movie also stars R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj. The movie is bankrolled by Devgn.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post