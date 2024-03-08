Next Article

Actor-singer Steve Lawrence was suffering from Alzheimer's disease

Singer-actor Steve Lawrence dies at 88 of Alzheimer's complications

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:18 am Mar 08, 202411:18 am

What's the story Acclaimed singer and actor Steve Lawrence, best known for his partnership with his late wife Eydie Gormé, passed away on Thursday at the age of 88. Lawrence's death occurred at his Los Angeles home due to Alzheimer's disease complications, as confirmed by family spokesperson Susan DuBow. The Alzheimer's diagnosis forced him to retire from touring in 2019 after an impressive 65-year career in the spotlight.

Artists paid their tributes

Tributes poured in for Lawrence

Carol Burnett, a dear friend of Lawrence, shared her heartfelt condolences, saying, "Steve was one of my favorite guests on my variety show, appearing 39 times. He was also my very close friend...so close that I considered him 'family.' He will always be in my heart." Dionne Warwick, another longtime friend, expressed that Steve is now resting peacefully in the arms of the Heavenly Father and has reunited with his true love, his wife Gormé.

Funeral

Lawrence's funeral will be held privately

Lawrence is survived by his son David Lawrence, an Emmy-nominated composer, daughter-in-law Faye, granddaughter Mabel, and brother Bernie. His son recently produced a documentary about his parents titled Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gormé: Memories of My Mom & Dad, which premiered on PBS in December. The funeral will be private, and the family has requested that donations be made to an Alzheimer's organization in lieu of flowers.

His son's statement

Remembering Lawrence's career and personal life

Gormé, who died in 2013, and Lawrence were a beloved performing duo during their prime, captivating audiences as touring artists and TV stars between the 1950s and 1970s. David, their son, shared in a statement, "My Dad inspired countless people. To me, he was simply this charming, handsome, and incredibly funny man who loved to sing - sometimes solo and sometimes with his incredibly talented wife. I feel so fortunate to have had him as a father."

Awards and recognitions

Lawrence's achievements and signature songs

Throughout his career, Lawrence earned a Grammy award, an Emmy award, and a Tony nomination for his portrayal of Sammy Glick in the 1964 Broadway production of What Makes Sammy Run. He also received a New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for the same role. As a solo artist, Lawrence had one song top the Billboard Hot 100 in 1962 - Go Away Little Girl. In total, he had 33 songs chart between 1952-1966, with five reaching Billboard's Top 10.

Their television appearances

Steve & Eydie's impact on television and music

Lawrence and Gormé became household names as Steve & Eydie with their appearances on The Tonight Show during Steve Allen's tenure in 1954. They also had their own summer replacement series, The Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé Show, on NBC in 1958. Lawrence once explained his preference for traditional music over rock 'n' roll, stating that he connected more with the melodic and intelligent lyrics penned by composers like Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, and George and Ira Gershwin.