EXID, Apink producer Shinsadong Tiger (40) found dead: Reports

By Aikantik Bag 04:19 pm Feb 23, 202404:19 pm

What's the story Acclaimed composer and producer Shinsadong Tiger, who worked with popular K-pop groups such as EXID and T-ARA, was found dead on Friday, as reported by several Korean outlets. The 40-year-old music industry was discovered unresponsive by a friend who subsequently alerted the authorities. The artist's agency TR Entertainment stated, "Shinsadong Tiger passed away today. Due to the sudden, tragic news, we are still confirming the details of the situation."

Career

Shinsadong Tiger's two-decade-old career

Born Lee Ho-yang, Shinsadong Tiger made his debut in 2001 at just 18 years old, overcoming financial struggles and working odd jobs to support his music career. Despite an initial rejection from JYP Entertainment, he gained prominence in the K-pop scene and established his own label, AB Entertainment. In 2010, he was honored as the New Generation Producer at the 18th Korean Culture Entertainment Awards.

Legacy

Shinsadong Tiger's contribution to K-pop

Shinsadong Tiger was widely praised for his exceptional production abilities, creating chart-topping hits like T-ARA's Roly Poly, Apink's LUV, and EXID's Up and Down. He managed girl group EXID under his label and introduced girl group TRI.BE in 2021. In addition to producing for various artists, he released his own music, such as the self-produced single Supermarket - The Half in 2011. In 2018, he contributed to the music production of Idol Producer and composed MOMOLAND's hit track Bboom Bboom.