'Bohurupi' releases in Durga Puja 2024

'Bohurupi': Shiboprosad-Nandita to direct Abir-Ritabhari in Durga Puja 2024 release

By Aikantik Bag 02:03 pm Feb 27, 202402:03 pm

What's the story Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy are one of the most successful duos in Bengali cinema. The filmmakers are known for their trademark social dramas and heavy storytelling. They delivered a bumper blockbuster Raktabeej in Durga Puja 2023. Now, they are looking forward to replicating that success. On Tuesday, they unveiled the concept poster of their upcoming film, Bohurupi slated for Durga Puja 2024.

Next Article

Clash

Abir versus Dev in Durga Puja 2024

Windows Production took to social media and shared an intriguing poster with a short poem. Without revealing much, the post has piqued interest among fans. The makers revealed the star cast, which includes Mukherjee, Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, and Koushani Mukherjee, among others. More details are awaited from the makers. Interestingly, the film will lock horns with Srijit Mukherji's Tekka starring Dev.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post