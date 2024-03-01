Next Article

Box office buzz: 'Laapataa Ladies' heads for an underwhelming start

By Aikantik Bag 04:27 pm Mar 01, 2024

What's the story Kiran Rao is one of the most adept directors in Bollywood and she has made a comeback on celluloid with the highly anticipated comedy-drama, Laapataa Ladies. The movie has been in the buzz after receiving a rave response at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. It received significant praise from critics too. Let's dissect the film's box office opening collection.

Box office

India collection and cast of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is set to register a Rs. 6 lakh (early estimates) opening on Friday in India. The movie needs a commercial boost over the weekend for box office longevity. The cast includes Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Govind Lovaniya, Savita Malviya, and Khusbhoo Chowbidkar, among others. It is bankrolled by Aamir Khan.

