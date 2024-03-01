Next Article

'Operation Valentine' box office prediction

Box office buzz: 'Operation Valentine' is set for lukewarm opening

By Aikantik Bag 04:24 pm Mar 01, 202404:24 pm

What's the story Varun Tej is a budding star of Telugu films and the actor has made his Bollywood debut with Operation Valentine. The action thriller has been in the buzz and has been released in both Telugu and Hindi. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and viewers. As the movie is pitted against Laapataa Ladies, let's dissect its box office opening collection.

Box office

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shakti Pratap Singh Hada directorial is set to register a Rs. 28 lakh (early estimates) opening on a Friday in India. The actioner will depend heavily on word of mouth. The movie is based on the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack and Balakot Air Strikes. The cast includes Manushi Chhillar, Navdeep, and Ruhani Sharma, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post