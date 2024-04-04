Next Article

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:54 am Apr 04, 202410:54 am

What's the story The White House had to cancel its iftar party after several Muslim community leaders declined the invitation in protest of United States President Joe Biden's support for Israel in the conflict in Gaza. Both CNN and NPR reported on Monday about the White House's plan for a small community iftar. However, on Tuesday, the White House announced it had decided to host a meal for Muslim government staffers and arrange a separate meeting with a few select Muslim American leaders.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In recent months, the Biden administration has engaged in several meetings with Muslim leaders to tackle widespread discontent regarding the Gaza conflict. The president's support of Israel's offensive has unsettled key factions in his voter base, including young people, African American voters and progressives—ahead of November elections. After months of support, Biden changed his stance and condemned the war on Gaza. But he has still not yielded to demands within his party to impose conditions on arms sales to Israel.

Information

Israel-Hamas conflict

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began in October 2023, is the latest in a seventy-year-long war between Israelis and Palestinians. On October 7, Hamas initiated a significant cross-border attack on Israeli territory, and in retaliation the Jewish nation launched a vigorous air and land offensive on the Gaza Strip, aiming to eradicate the Palestinian militant group.

Gaza on agenda

Biden, Harris present at meeting with Muslim leaders

Meanwhile, the separate meeting with Muslim leaders extended for more than an hour, with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and other senior officials in attendance. Both President Biden and VP Harris expressed their desire to end the war as soon as possible, reports said. To recall, the presidential elections in the US will be held on November this year.

Statement

White House's statement on meeting

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recognized Tuesday night's meeting as a "deeply painful moment for many in the Arab and Muslim communities." She reiterated that Biden is committed to securing an immediate ceasefire and enhancing humanitarian aid to Gaza. Notably, for the past twenty years, US presidents have hosted iftars. Much like other religious and cultural gatherings at the White House, Ramzan meals have symbolized a celebration of the Muslim community and have typically been open to the press.