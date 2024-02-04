Vote on standalone Israel aid bill will likely be held in US House next week

US House to vote on standalone Israel aid next week

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:15 pm Feb 04, 202405:15 pm

What's the story The United States (US) House of Representatives has planned to vote on a standalone $17.6 billion (approximately Rs. 1.5 lakh crore) military aid package for Israel next week, House Speaker Mike Johnson said. The Senate wants to combine this aid with support for Ukraine and border measures favored by Conservative lawmakers, which the speaker disapproved of. Johnson said the Senate's "bipartisan compromise" wouldn't pass the House due to inadequate border control provisions.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Israel bill was unveiled in the Senate on Saturday, as Iran-backed militants attacked Red Sea vessels. It aims to meet US military budget requirements for the expansion of operations in the Middle East following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. The House proposal would likely include $3.3 billion (approx. Rs. 27,300 crore) to support the US response, as well as $200 million (Rs. 1660 crore) for US personnel safety and evacuations.

Johnson's stance

Speaker Johnson's stance on Senate package

In a letter to fellow House Republicans, Johnson stated, "Their leadership is aware that by failing to include the House in their negotiations, they have eliminated the ability for swift consideration of any legislation." The hardline rightwing Republican said that the House would "take up and pass a clean, standalone Israel supplemental package" next week. Currently, his main focus is impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over immigration law violations, with a House vote anticipated soon.

Opposition

Opposition from White House, Democrats

US President Joe Biden's administration and Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer, on the other hand, prefer a comprehensive package for both Israel and Ukraine while implementing new immigration restrictions. In November, John Kirby, a spokesperson for Biden's National Security Council, said the president would veto a bill providing aid only to Israel. Congressman Brad Schneider, a strong supporter of Israel, also criticized the standalone bill in a statement on Saturday.

Middle East, Ukraine

Schneider's concerns about Middle East, Ukraine

Schneider emphasized the connection between the Middle East and Ukraine situations. "If [Vladimir] Putin wins in Europe, the aid we are providing Israel today is only a small fraction of what will be needed when Israel faces a strengthened Hezbollah, backed by an emboldened Iran and newly empowered Russia," he said. Schneider also urged for humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians in Gaza and slammed the House GOP for ignoring this issue, labeling their refusal to support allies as "shameful."

Second bill

House passed $14.3 billion Israel aid package in November

If the House approves the bill by midweek, it will be the second to be forwarded to the Senate in two months. The House passed a $14.3 billion Israel aid package in November. But the previous iteration included controversial offsets to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that House Republicans pushed for. The bill passed mostly along party lines, with a handful of Democrats backing it reluctantly.