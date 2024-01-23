Israel proposes allowing Hamas leaders to leave Gaza: Report

1/7

World 3 min read

Israel proposes allowing Hamas leaders to leave Gaza: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:21 pm Jan 23, 202401:21 pm

Israel has encountered difficulties in achieving its goal of fully dismantling Hamas

Israel has reportedly proposed a plan to allow senior Hamas leaders to exit Gaza as part of a broader ceasefire agreement, officials familiar with the international discussions said, CNN reported Israel has encountered difficulties in achieving its goal of fully dismantling Hamas. The capture or elimination of top leaders in Gaza has proven unsuccessful, leaving a significant portion of its fighting force intact.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

The conflict in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip started on October 7, after the terror group killed almost 1,200 Israelis and took around 240 hostages during its cross-border attacks on Israel. The Jewish nation responded with a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, killing over 23,200 Palestinians so far. The ongoing war has also triggered a significant humanitarian crisis in Gaza. While UNGA's recent resolution called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Israel vowed to crush Hamas rulers following the attack.

3/7

Proposal aimed at weakening Hamas' grip on Gaza

The proposal aims to weaken Hamas' hold on the conflict-ridden region while enabling Israel to continue pursuing high-value targets overseas, the CNN's exclusive report said. It is known that senior Hamas officials reside in Doha, Qatar, and Beirut, Lebanon. Israel's suggestion has been discussed at least twice recently, first in Warsaw last month by Mossad Director David Barnea and then again this month in Doha with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

4/7

Pressure on Netanyahu for a resolution

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under mounting pressure to deliver a resolution, as the "complete victory" over Hamas he called for remains elusive. Frustration among Israelis has grown due to the government's inability to secure the release of over 100 hostages held in Gaza. Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, stated that Israel's proposal for Hamas leaders to leave Gaza stems from "enormous pressure" on Netanyahu and his administration.

5/7

International calls for ceasefire amid Gaza bombardment

In addition, international sentiment toward Israel has soured over its continued bombardment of Gaza, which has killed more than 25,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. For the past two months, the Joe Biden administration has been openly calling on Israel to transition to a lower-intensity phase of the conflict, which US officials argue has started happening, though intense operations continue in southern Gaza.

6/7

Proposal unlikely to be accepted by Hamas

The idea was initially raised by Barnea in Warsaw and later mentioned during Blinken's visit to Doha. However, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani informed Blinken that the Israeli proposal "would never work." This would partly be because of Hamas' distrust that Israel would cease its operations against them even after their leadership departed.

7/7

Israel's vow to hunt Hamas globally

Israel has been open about its intentions to continue targeting Hamas leaders even after the conflict ends. Netanyahu instructed Mossad to act against Hamas heads wherever they may be. Ronen Bar, director of Israel'ssecurity agency Shin Bet, pledged to "eliminate Hamas" globally, even if it takes years. Miller suggested that Sinwar, Hamas' top official in Gaza, might consider leaving if Israel agreed to an "asymmetrical" trade involving the release of a significantly larger number of Palestinian prisoners than Israeli hostages.