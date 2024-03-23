Next Article

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will likely push for a ceasefire in Gaza

UN chief to visit Egypt-Gaza border amid rising tensions

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:07 pm Mar 23, 202412:07 pm

What's the story United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is slated to visit Egypt's border with Gaza on Saturday to push for a ceasefire in the war-hit region, Reuters reported, citing his spokesperson. The diplomatic move comes as Israel threatened to launch a major military operation in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza and over the Egyptian border. The escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas has forced most of Gaza's 2.3 million inhabitants to seek refuge around Rafah, resulting in worsening conditions.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Qatar-mediated ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are currently ongoing. However, hopes of any truce during the holy month of Ramzan are fading. The unrest in the Gaza Strip started last year after the terrorist group killed roughly 1,200 Israelis and took around 240 hostages during its October 7 cross-border attacks on Israel. The Jewish nation responded by launching a multi-pronged military operation on the strip, which has claimed the lives of over 32,000 Palestinians so far.

Tour itinerary

Guterres to visit crucial humanitarian sites

Guterres's tour will include a visit to Al Arish in Egypt's northern Sinai, where he will meet UN humanitarian workers based in Rafah. Notably, Al Arish is the main center for international aid delivery and storage for Gaza. The UN chief is also expected to visit the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, a primary entry point for aid into Gaza. In the capital city of Cairo, Guterres is scheduled to share the daily fast with Sudanese refugees.

Aid obstacle

Aid delivery obstacles amid deteriorating humanitarian crisis

As Gaza's humanitarian crisis intensified, countries like the United States (US) have tried to increase relief through airdrops and ships. However, only about one-fifth of the necessary supplies are reaching Gaza, per reports. Israel has kept all but one of its land crossings into Gaza closed, claiming that Hamas might misuse aid. The situation prompted the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) to warn about an impending famine in northern Gaza, which could spread if a ceasefire isn't achieved soon.

US resolution

UN ceasefire resolution vetoed by Russia, China

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council (UNSC) failed to pass a United States draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and facilitating humanitarian aid delivery. On Friday, the resolution couldn't be adopted as Russia and China vetoed it. Eleven members of the 15-member UNSC voted in favor. Previously, the US—Israel's closest ally—vetoed three separate resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The latest being an Arab-backed resolution, which was supported by 13 UNSC members on February 20.

Peace talks

US initiates peace talks in Israel

To recall, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Israel to advocate for a truce in Gaza, ahead of the crucial UNSC vote on the US draft resolution demanding an "immediate" ceasefire. The visit was part of his sixth urgent mission to the Middle East since the war began in October. However, Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused Blinken and US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield of "misleading the international community" for "politicized" reasons.