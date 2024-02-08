Biden is the oldest president in office

81-year-old Biden forgets the word 'Hamas' during key speech

By Chanshimla Varah 01:02 pm Feb 08, 202401:02 pm

What's the story United States (US) President Joe Biden has caused fresh concern about his well-being after appearing to forget the word Hamas during a press conference. When asked about hostage negotiations between the terrorist group and Israel on Tuesday, Biden appeared confused, disoriented, and pausing. "There's been a response from the opposition, but, um...," he was seen struggling to find the word for Hamas.

Next Article

Statement

Dean Phillips' reaction to Biden's gaffe

Then a reporter stepped in to help, asking, "Hamas?" Dean Phillips, who is running against the president for the Democratic nomination, was among those horrified by the footage. "I'm attacked for being honest and saying the quiet part out loud—the part DC insiders only do in private," he posted on X. "But shame on all of you pretending everything is OK," Phillips added.

Twitter Post

Video showing Biden struggling to find the word Hamas

More gaffes

Biden mixes up French presidents

Since taking office in 2021, Biden has delivered a stream of gaffes that his opponents call "senior moments." In recent weeks, he has mixed up French President Emmanuel Macron with former President Francois Mitterrand, called Donald Trump the "sitting president," and confused Representative Deborah Ross' whereabouts. Biden is already the oldest president in office, and if re-elected, he would leave office at 86.

Biden's health

Concerns about Biden's 'mental decline'

As Biden's alleged mental decline becomes "evident," questions arise about the Democratic Party's decision to potentially put him in the White House for a second term. The alternative, Kamala Harris, has also faced criticism for her verbal challenges. The US will head to the polls in November 2024 to elect its president. The winner will serve a four-year term, beginning in January 2025.