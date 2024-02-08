Over 12.85 crore registered voters are exercising their franchise to pick Pakistan's central and provincial governments

Pakistan elections: Mobile services suspended amid security concerns

By Riya Baibhawi Feb 08, 2024

What's the story Pakistan on Thursday temporarily suspended mobile services amid voting in the country's general elections. Officials have justified the measure; citing recent terror incidents, however, voters have criticized the move, the BBC reported. Meanwhile, the country is on high alert, with a heavy security presence at all polling stations. Over 12.85 crore registered voters are exercising their franchise to pick Pakistan's central and provincial governments. To be noted, Pakistan's National Assembly comprises 266 seats, with 134 required for a majority.

For safe polling

Stringent security measures in place

According to reports, stringent regulations on election coverage, including limitations on discussing candidates, campaigning, and opinion polls, will remain in effect until the conclusion of voting. The Election Commission of Pakistan has labeled around half of the 90,675 polling stations as "sensitive" or "most sensitive" based on the security assessment and history of poll-related violence. After two explosions killed 26 people in Balochistan a day earlier, border crossings with Afghanistan and Iran have also been closed for cargo and pedestrians.

Candidates in fray

Nawaz Sharif versus Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in polls

In Thursday's election, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N), led by three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, are the two major parties contesting. In what is perceived as a political crackdown on the opposition, Imran Khan, the chief of Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was previously disqualified from contesting due to corruption charges. Khan has been handed three distinct sentences and is expected to serve a minimum of a 14-year prison term.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan, others vote from jail

Meanwhile, Imran Khan and other prominent political figures who are currently incarcerated cast their votes through a postal ballot. Among those who voted via postal ballot are former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Punjab Province Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, and former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. Khan has been in jail since May 2023, facing 171 separate cases. Consequently, he has been limited to virtual campaigning for his party, the PTI.

2024 polls

Economic crisis and rising violence in Pakistan

The polls coincide with a period of Pakistan's economic challenges and soaring prices. The country is also grappling with escalating violence, as reported by the Center for Research and Security Studies, which noted a third consecutive year of increasing violent incidents in 2023. Additionally, the crackdown on PTI, resulting in the removal of its electoral symbol 'cricket bat', has sparked anger among many. Electoral symbols hold significant importance in a country where over 40% of the population is illiterate.