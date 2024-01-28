Context

Why does this story matter?

The decision by these nine countries to stop funding would badly hurt humanitarian relief in Gaza since they provide for over half of UNRWA's estimated annual budget of $1.1 billion, per NBC News. Nearly 90% of the humanitarian agency's budget is sponsored by UN member states, with the US, Germany, the European Union, Sweden, and Norway being its top five contributors. Notably, the UNRWA employs over 13,000 people in Gaza, with nearly 3,000 still serving there amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Allegations

Israel accused UNRWA staff of participating in October 7 attacks

According to the US State Department, the UNRWA announced on Friday that 12 of its workers were accused by Israel of being involved in the October 7, 2023, attacks. The UNRWA is tasked with delivering humanitarian aid to conflict-hit Gaza, The region has been heavily bombarded by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to eliminate Hamas terrorists following the October offensive, which killed 1,200 Israelis. The countries suspending funding include the US, Germany, the UK, Australia, Italy, Canada, Finland, and the Netherlands.

UNRWA responds

UNRWA's response to allegations, Israeli foreign minister's call

In response to the allegations, the UNRWA terminated the contract of the accused employees and launched an investigation. It said the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services would probe the matter. Separately, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz urged more donors to suspend funds to the UN agency. He also suggested replacing UNRWA after the Gaza conflict ends, accusing it of links to terrorists. However, Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq termed it Israeli "rhetoric" and praised the UNRWA for its work.

Twitter Post

UNRWA should be replaced once fighting dies down: Katz

What Next?

Lazzarini expressed concerns about impact on humanitarian efforts

Similary, the UNRWA commissioner-general warned that the funding suspension by these nine nations could jeopardize UNRWA's humanitarian efforts in the region, especially in Gaza. "It is shocking to see a suspension of funds to the agency in reaction to allegations against a small group of staff, especially given the immediate action that UNRWA took by terminating their contracts and asking for a transparent independent investigation," Lazzarini said. The Palestinian foreign ministry accused Israel of campaigning against UNRWA.

Insights

German foreign ministry expressed support for UNRWA's inquiry

Germany's foreign ministry, a major UNRWA contributor, supported the agency's inquiry into the allegations. It expressed deep concern and said, "We expect Lazzarini to make it clear within UNRWA's workforce that all forms of hatred and violence are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated." Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), urged countries to reverse their decision to suspend support for UNRWA.