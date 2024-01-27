Details

Spiritual advisor recounts 'horrific' scene

Hood compared the execution to a scene from a horror film, with Smith's struggles looking like a "horrible creation gone amok." He said that he noticed a significant change in the facial expressions and body language of the prison staff, including corrections officers and the Alabama Department of Corrections regional director, with each passing minute and second. "When the execution started and he began to writhe, it was noticeable that staff members began to shift around," he continued.

Claims

He looked like a fish out of water: Hood

"He looked like a fish out of water, flapping over and over again. [Regional Director Stewart-Riley] was so disturbed...she kept tapping her feet," he said. According to Hood, eyewitnesses were told that the execution would be quick and painless and that this was the most humane way to execute people. But that was allegedly not the case. "It's a scene that will never leave me. Some of [Smith's] struggles looked produced for Hollywood," the reverend told the New York Post.

2nd execution

Smith survived an attempt to end his life in 2022

The case has become even more controversial as the execution wasn't Smith's first. In November 2022, he survived a botched attempt to end his life via lethal injection. The execution was aborted after medics failed to find a vein to inject the lethal medication mix. Smith had since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and prescribed a number of drugs. Fourteen months later, he was executed with nitrogen gas administered through a face mask, causing oxygen deprivation.

Nitrogen gas

Alabama, 2 two other states authorize use of nitrogen gas

Recent executions in the United States have been conducted via lethal injection, but the use of nitrogen gas has been authorized in Alabama, Oklahoma, and Mississippi. Reportedly, even veterinarians refuse to use nitrogen gas to euthanize most animals other than pigs on ethical grounds. However, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall defended the decision to put Smith to death through nitrogen asphyxiation, saying the execution had been carried out in a "professional manner."

Last words

These were Smith's last words

Minutes before he was escorted to the execution chamber, Smith said, "Tonight, Alabama caused humanity to take a step backward," according to the local CBS affiliate. "I am leaving with love, peace, and light." Smith was convicted in 1989 of murdering Elizabeth Sennett, a preacher's wife, in a killing-for-hire, but the conviction was later overturned. At a subsequent trial in 1996, he was convicted again. The jury recommended life imprisonment, but a judge overrode it and sentenced him to death.