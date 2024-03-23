Next Article

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:07 am Mar 23, 202411:07 am

What's the story The United States (US) on Friday claimed it warned Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration earlier in March about a possible attack at "large gatherings" in Moscow. The major revelation from the US came just hours after a horrifying terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in the Russian capital left at least 60 individuals dead and more than 100 injured.

Details on US's warning to Russian authorities before Moscow attack

According to National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson, "Earlier this month, the US government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow -- potentially targeting large gatherings, to include concerts." "The US Government also shared this information with Russian authorities in accordance with its longstanding 'duty to warn' policy," Watson revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Know about Friday night's Moscow terror attack

A group of assailants, clad in camouflage uniforms, barged into the Crocus City Hall concert venue and opened fire using automatic weapons into the crowd. They also launched either a grenade or an incendiary bomb that ignited the fire inside the concert hall, capable of housing 6,000 people. The attackers allegedly fled in a white Renault car. At the time of the attack, the Russian rock band Picnic was performing but was safely evacuated from the venue.

Visuals of Crocus City Hall on fire

ISIS takes responsibility for Moscow attack

Later, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) took responsibility for the lethal assault and asserted that its militants targeted "a large gathering" in Moscow and "retreated their bases safely." The assault has elicited global condemnation, with the European Union expressing shock and horror over the terror attack. While Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak clarified that Kyiv was not involved in the attack at Crocus City Hall, the US described the incident as "terrible."

Russian official provides details on Moscow attack victims

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko disclosed after the assault that 115 people, including five kids, were admitted to hospitals. The top Russian official also revealed that at least 60 of the adult victims were critically injured. The attack occurred just days after President Putin secured a new six-year term in the Kremlin in the presidential election.