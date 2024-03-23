Next Article

Russia: At least 60 killed in Moscow terror attack

Moscow terror attack: Over 60 killed, ISIS claims responsibility

What's the story In a horrifying development, at least 60 people were reportedly killed and over 100 others sustained injuries as unidentified assailants unleashed gunfire at a concert hall in Russia. The attackers, clad in camouflage attire, invaded Crocus City Hall in Moscow on Friday night (local time). They not only sprayed bullets randomly but also hurled grenades or incendiary devices, igniting a massive fire. Footage shared on social media platforms showed flames and thick black smoke emanating from the structure.

ISIS takes responsibility for Moscow attack

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) has taken responsibility for the lethal assault, asserting that its militants targeted "a large gathering" on the outskirts of Moscow and "retreated their bases safely." Prior to the incident, the United States (US) intelligence agencies had detected plans for an attack in Moscow by the group's Afghan branch and had relayed this information to Russian officials. As of now, the attackers' whereabouts remain unknown.

Visuals from Crocus City Hall

Global denouncement and local reaction to Moscow assault

Following the attack, the European Union (EU), France, Spain, and Italy, among other nations, have denounced the assault in Moscow. The US labeled it "terrible," stating no immediate connection to the conflict in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine's presidency clarified that Kyiv was not involved in the assault. Its military intelligence termed the incident a Russian "provocation," alleging involvement by Moscow's special services.

Strongly condemn heinous terrorist attack in Moscow: PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the terror attack in Moscow on Saturday. "We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims," PM Modi tweeted. "India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief," he added.

Russian officials provide update on matter

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko disclosed that 115 individuals, including five children, were admitted to hospitals after the assault. Of the adult patients, 60 were critically injured. The Kremlin reported that President Vladimir Putin was informed shortly after the assailants entered Crocus City Hall, a large music venue with a capacity of 6,200 people. The attack occurred as people gathered for a performance by Russian rock band Picnic.