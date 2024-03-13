Next Article

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Haryana's CM on Tuesday

New Haryana CM Saini to prove majority in assembly today

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:54 am Mar 13, 202409:54 am

What's the story Nayab Singh Saini, who took oath as Haryana's chief minister on Tuesday, will prove his majority in the assembly on Wednesday. Saini's swearing-in capped the hectic series of events set in motion by the resignation of his predecessor, Manohar Lal Khattar, along with his entire cabinet earlier in the day. With the backing of "48 MLAs," Saini said, "We have urged the governor to convene the assembly session when we will prove our majority on the floor of the House."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Khattar resigned on Tuesday after the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party-Jannnayak Janata Party alliance fractured over seat-sharing concerns for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Shortly after, the BJP announced that Saini will be the new Haryana CM. The BJP is known to replace CMs and reshuffle cabinets ahead of elections to counter anti-incumbency and revitalize state units. This strategy proved successful during the 2022 Gujarat and Uttarakhand elections, but flopped during the 2023 Karnataka elections, in which the Congress won.

Seat distribution

BJP secures majority support in Haryana assembly

Now, the BJP is relying on the support of six independent MLAs and Gopal Kanda of Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) to cross the majority mark. Currently, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-seat Assembly, which means it needs the support of at least five more MLAs to cross the halfway mark. The JJP holds 10 seats and the Congress 30. There are seven Independent MLAs and one each of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the HLP.

Caste dynamics

Saini's appointment signals caste calculations ahead of 2024 polls

The BJP's strategic emphasis on caste dynamics is evident in the selection of Saini, an influential Other Backward Classes leader—as the party gears up for the 2024 elections—where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government aims for a third term. The decision, appointing Saini as the second OBC leader among its 12 chief ministers, reflects the party's concerted effort to consolidate the OBC votes and counter opposition attempts to weaken its support base ahead of the polls.

Information

BJP's OBC push

Following Mohan Yadav's surprise appointment as Madhya Pradesh chief minister replacing Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the BJP's choice of Saini, a first-term MP, to succeed Khattar in Haryana aligns with a broader trend within the party. This trend has gained momentum as rival parties, notably the Congress and its allies, are aggressively courting the OBC electorate, particularly in Hindi-speaking states, through their advocacy for a caste census.

Congress reacts

Impose President's Rule, conduct assembly elections: Congress leader

Reacting to the political turmoil in the state, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday demanded that the President's Rule be imposed in Haryana and assembly elections be held. He said that the BJP-JJP grouping, which ruled the state for four-and-a-half years, has accepted defeat even before the polls by breaking the alliance and changing the chief minister. "It is clear that a failed coalition government was running in the state, which had completely disillusioned the people," he added.

JJP's next move

JJP to contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats independently

Meanwhile, after parting ways with the BJP, the JJP declared its plan to independently contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana, forged post the 2019 Assembly election, hit a snag over Lok Sabha seat-sharing. The JJP sought two seats, but the BJP offered only one. In 2019, the JJP contested and lost seven seats while the BJP won all 10. Former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala is expected to disclose their campaign details at a party rally.

Lok Sabha elections

Khattar likely to make Lok Sabha debut

Haryana's political landscape was shaken by the resignation of Khattar, sparking various rumors. One speculation suggested he might contest his first Lok Sabha election. It was rumoured that he could be nominated from either Karnal, currently held by the BJP's Sanjay Bhatia, or Saini's Kurukshetra seat. However, recent indications point towards him being offered the ticket for the latter constituency.